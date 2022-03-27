Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 655.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

