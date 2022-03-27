Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 6,090 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

