Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

