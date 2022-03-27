Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 377.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($4.97).

A number of research firms have weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.07. The company has a market cap of £501.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

