Strs Ohio Acquires 410,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 507.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

