Strs Ohio Cuts Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 650,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 360,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

