Strs Ohio Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.96. 863,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.62. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $248.17 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.