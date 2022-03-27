Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after buying an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $521,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of LFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,068. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

