Strs Ohio Purchases 1,949 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 880,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.