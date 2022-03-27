Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.67. 5,116,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

