Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.03 ($14.32).

ETR:SZU opened at €11.75 ($12.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($16.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

