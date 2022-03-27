SunContract One Day Volume Hits $485,976.00 (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $485,976.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00035824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

