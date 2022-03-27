SVB Leerink Weighs in on AC Immune SA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ACIU opened at $4.40 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

