Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 218.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SVNLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 245,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.
About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
