S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

