Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.31

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.07048052 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,484.25 or 0.99752673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044302 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

