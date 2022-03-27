SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.61% from the company’s previous close.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

SNX opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

