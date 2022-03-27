SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

SNX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 358,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

