TaaS Market Capitalization Reaches $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00111726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

