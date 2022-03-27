Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.88.

TSM opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

