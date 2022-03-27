Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Tantech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.