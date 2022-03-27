Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Get Tarena International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.