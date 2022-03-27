TCW Group Inc. Has $115.34 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $115,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.63.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.81. 4,519,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.