TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $75,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.