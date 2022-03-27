TCW Group Inc. Purchases 92,121 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,121 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,185. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

