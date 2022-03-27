TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $82,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

MOH traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

