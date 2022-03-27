TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.02. 1,992,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.44 and a 200-day moving average of $352.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

