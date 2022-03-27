TDCX Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 30th (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 30th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TDCX opened at $12.25 on Friday. TDCX has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

