TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.54.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 619,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,871. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

