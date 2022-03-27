Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.97 billion and the lowest is $5.86 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year sales of $26.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 16,099,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,332,792. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

