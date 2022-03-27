Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

