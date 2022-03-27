Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.62 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
