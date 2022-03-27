Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.62 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 53.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

