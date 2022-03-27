Tellurian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 64,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 385% compared to the typical volume of 13,300 call options.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

