Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

TNC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 49,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

