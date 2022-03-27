Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $46.58. Terminix Global shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 4,099 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Terminix Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

