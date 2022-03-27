Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $90.64 or 0.00203396 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $32.32 billion and $912.37 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 753,742,812 coins and its circulating supply is 356,571,313 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.