Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

