Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $889.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

