THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

