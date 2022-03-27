The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $50.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.