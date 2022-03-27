The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $73.17 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $328.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $331.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $408.07 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $428.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

SKIN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

