The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

GDL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

