The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target to $9.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

