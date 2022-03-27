The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) to “Neutral”

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

