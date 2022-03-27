The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.03 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day moving average of $362.60.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

