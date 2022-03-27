The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The India Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The India Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of IFN stock remained flat at $$18.96 during trading hours on Friday. 113,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,321. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

About The India Fund (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.