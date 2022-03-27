The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report sales of $431.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $424.70 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 175,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

