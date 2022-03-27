The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

PNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Pennant Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.80 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.