The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. 10,101,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

