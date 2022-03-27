The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

